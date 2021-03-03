'Dissent can't be termed seditious': SC junks plea against former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah over remarks on scrapping of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the expression of views which are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed seditious, as it dismissed a PIL against the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for making statements against the scrapping of Article 370.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said dissent cannot be termed seditious. The top court observation came on a plea filed by Rajat Sharma and others through advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari. The top court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for filing the plea against Abdullah. The plea cited alleged remarks made by Abdullah that he sought help of China and Pakistan against India on Article 370.