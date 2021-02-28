'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Tuticorin (TN): Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader interacted with salt pan workers and said he empthaised with them when they narrated their travails, including health issues.

When a woman worker sought government financial support for four months in a year, as during this period they would not have work in salt pans, he said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance had an idea to tackle such an issue.

"When we were in government in the UPA we noticed that the wealth distribution in India was becoming very skewed," he said replying to the worker. While a few people were getting "very very rich," many were poor, he said.

"And now since the BJP has come (to power at the Centre) that has become much much stronger," he alleged.