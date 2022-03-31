Disgusting! Three men rape, kill pregnant goat in Kerala; one held

In a shocking incident, three men sexually assaulted and killed a heavily pregnant goat in Kerala's Kanhangad town, said Hosdurg police. The goat, which belonged to Elite Hotel in Kottachery, was four months pregnant and would have given birth in another month.

The accused has been identified as Senthil, a hotel worker, who hails from Tamil Nadu. He was arrested on a complaint of the hotel owner.

"Two other men managed to flee from the spot," said an officer from Hosdurg police. Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, employees of the hotel heard a commotion in the backyard, where they had kept two goats, a billy and a pregnant nanny.

"The preliminary report of the government veterinary surgeon who conducted the post-mortem showed that the goat was subjected to unnatural sex. The reason for death will be revealed only in the detailed report," the officer told India Today.



According to the New Indian Express police said they will be charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and with unnatural offences under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted, they may face imprisonment for life or up to 10 years.

