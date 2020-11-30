India

'Disgusting but not surprising' says Owaisi on Karnataka minister's 'No Muslim candidate' remark

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had on Sunday said that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday termed Karanataka Minister KS Eshwarappa remark on 'no ticket to Muslim candidate' as disgusting and shameful, but not surprising.

"Disgusting & shameful, but not surprising. Hindutva believes that only 1 community has the right to political power & all others are subservient. This ideology cannot co-exist with our Constitution, which talks about liberty, fraternity, equality & justice," Owaisi said in a tweet.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had on Sunday said that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media persons.

Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

