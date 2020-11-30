'Disgusting but not surprising' says Owaisi on Karnataka minister's 'No Muslim candidate' remark

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday termed Karanataka Minister KS Eshwarappa remark on 'no ticket to Muslim candidate' as disgusting and shameful, but not surprising.

"Disgusting & shameful, but not surprising. Hindutva believes that only 1 community has the right to political power & all others are subservient. This ideology cannot co-exist with our Constitution, which talks about liberty, fraternity, equality & justice," Owaisi said in a tweet.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had on Sunday said that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim.

"We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media persons.

Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.