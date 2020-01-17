Disgraceful that people think like this: Shashi Tharoor condemns Chhapaak meme that has left the internet horrified

On Friday, Shashi Tharoor along with a host of other Twitterati lashed out at a meme doing the rounds on social media which appeared to star Deepika Padukone’s character from the movie Chaapaak.

The meme shows Padukone’s character with the words: “This could’ve been you but you said yes.”

Horrified, one Twitter user wrote: “This is sickening! What kind of a person would make and spread such memes?! #Chaapaak #ChaapaakMemes. @deepikapadukone”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also added his voice to the chorus of displeasure and wrote: “Disgraceful that there are people who think like this, let alone post it on social media.”