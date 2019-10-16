Disabled persons to be exempted from rules of odd-even scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.
Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even." Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.
Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)