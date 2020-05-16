Dirty old man? Retired IAS official posts nude pictures on WhatsApp group with his colleagues

The internet can be a wonderfully convenient tool, connecting people from across the world. Apps like WhatsApp can be used to sent a message or image or video to the other end of the world within a split second. But it is always necessary to use such tools with caution.

In Gujarat, one retired IAS official came under censure after posting inappropriate pictures of himself on a WhatsApp group which had other serving and retired members of the IAS -- both men and women. According to a leading daily, the individual in question is currently serving a sensitive post in the government.

The uploading up nude pictures and some other objectionable content on a professional group had led to an outcry, with angry members urging him to delete the messages. Following vocal protests from many members of the group, the man had finally deleted the posts. Reportedly, the incident had also reached the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, although no official response has so far been forthcoming.