 Director General S Paramesh Assumes Charge As New Chief Of Indian Coast Guard
HomeIndiaDirector General S Paramesh Assumes Charge As New Chief Of Indian Coast Guard

Director General S Paramesh Assumes Charge As New Chief Of Indian Coast Guard

He has served the organisation in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments with distinction over the past three decades. The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Director General S Paramesh | ANI

New Delhi: Director General S Paramesh assumed as the new chief of the Indian Coast Guard at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

Paramesh received a guard of honour on the occasion.

The Centre on Monday appointed him as the new chief of the maritime force. He was officiating as the Director General after the demise of his predecessor DG Rakesh Pal last month.

About Director General S Paramesh

He has served the organisation in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments with distinction over the past three decades.

The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has a professional history, studded with achievements and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all assignments he has held.

The Flag Officer is specialised in Navigation and Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

His key staff assignments include Dy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai.

The Flag Officer was at the helm of Coast Guard Region (East) and Coast Guard Region (West) and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) from July 23, 2018, to August 7, 2023, before assuming the Additional Director General Coast Guard.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the President's Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service, Tatrakshak Medal and was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and the FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009.

