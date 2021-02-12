Dinesh Trivedi resigns as Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP, says he feels 'suffocated'

Kolkata: Adding to the dramatic exit from the ruling Trinamool Congress, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned from his post citing that he was feeling "suffocated" on seeing political violence in West Bengal.

“I am holding a post but cannot work. So there is no point holding the post. But I thank TMC for sending me to the Rajya Sabha. I think of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. The rising violence in West Bengal is a direct threat to democracy. So I am resigning but I will stand by the people,” said Trivedi signalling his possible defection to the BJP.

Notably, a day before resigning from the post, Trivedi had praised the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

However, welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya said that those who have principles and want to work for the people cannot continue with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Those who want to work for people cannot continue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. If he wishes to join the saffron camp he is more than welcome,” mentioned Vijaywargiya.

Incidentally, Trivedi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha last year after he was defeated by BJP’s Arjun Singh from the Barrackpore constituency in the last parliamentary election in 2019.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, TMC MP, said that Trivedi should have discussed his problem within the party.

“It is unfortunate that Trivedi took this move. Earlier also he said that he was not feeling good within the party. Now again he stated that. People of this sort are of no use,” slammed Sukhendu.

It is pertinent to mention that after TMC heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari had defected to the saffron camp, several noteworthy leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress are following Suvendu’s footprint.