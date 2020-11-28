Dilli Chalo March: Govt has invited farmer unions for talks on Dec 3, says Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for talks with farmer unions to resolve their issues and have invited invited them for talks on December 3.

The Union Minister said, "Government is ready for talks with farmer unions to resolve their issues. We have invited them for talks on December 3."

"I hope that they will come to the meeting. I urge political parties not to play politics in the name of farmers," he added.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital for a protest against the new farm laws.