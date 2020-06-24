Digvijaya Singh pedals to CM’s house

FPJ News Service / Bhopal

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh rode a bicycle to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence on Wednesday to protest against rising fuel prices. Digvijaya Singh, who was joined by a number of party workers, rode the cycle for about one km from Roshanpura intersection to the CM's residence. Sing said the ruling BJP in the state and the centre see the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to earn money. "Pandemic persists. Inflation is increasing and people are dying of hunger. The Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel for 18th consecutive day. As Modi ji says, look for opportunity in disaster, for Centre corona disaster is an opportunity to earn money," he alleged. Digvijaya Singh's cycle ride was a part of state-wide protests called by Congress party against the rise in petrol and diesel price on Wednesday. Reacting to protests, state home minister Narrotam Mishra termed it as a political stunt by Congress leaders.