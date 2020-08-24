Differently-abled girl's body found in Jharkhand school, rape suspected

Godda (Jharkhand): The body of a 13- year-old differently-abled girl was found in a school in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, police said.
The body was found in a room of a school in Khirondhi village in Mehrma police station area, they said. "We suspect the girl was raped and murdered," a police officer said.
A case was registered and the body sent for post- mortem examination, he said. Local MLA Deepika Pandey Singh demanded, "the culprits be arrested and tried by a fast track court".
