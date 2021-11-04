Diesel cheaper by Rs 19 per litre in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Stung by the defeat of its candidate in Hangal by-poll, the BJP government in Karnataka went on an appeasement drive reducing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 a litre. Along with the fuel price cut announced by the Centre, diesel will be cheaper by Rs 19 in the state – one of the biggest one-time cut in recent times.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka. He also welcomed the Union government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

Karnataka’s move comes after BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand slashed prices of fuel after the party suffered electoral defeats in the recently concluded by-polls in states like in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

"Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening. Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:09 PM IST