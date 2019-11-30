'Didn't feel safe', 'was told I overreacting', Women speak on why they wouldn't call cops when in need

Yesterday morning, India woke up to the news of another case of gang-rape and brutal murder, people are not surprised anymore but definitely shocked at the brutality asserted at the victim.

Priyanka Reddy, a young veterinarian, was gang-raped and murdered near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found late night near Shadnagar town on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

Soon after the case became public, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali had some suggestions for the dead victim. In a very insensitive way, he said that the woman though being educated didn’t call the police, she could have been saved if she had called the police.

Since yesterday, women online have been discussing why doesn’t the thought of calling the police is the first one for them in any disturbing and scary situation.

A Twitter user, Moon took to Twitter to start an open dialogue among women on the issue. She asked,

“Dear women,

If you were travelling alone and begin to feel threatened or scared, would you call the police? Does it ever make you feel safe to see police around? Or have you called the police in such cases? Do tell.”

The replies to the question were mostly horrifying and justifiable why contacting the police isn’t the first or the safest option for many.

Here are some of the replies: