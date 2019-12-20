‘Didi’s Hindi is a separate protest’: Twitter in splits over Mamata's 'kutush kutush' comment on CAA

While much of the Opposition has been MIA over the CAA-NRC protests, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition, slamming Modi and Shah.

She was at it again on Thursday where she mocked Shah and Modi.

She said that if the BJP thought it was a rock, then Banerjee and her ilk were like little rats which could nibble through the rocks.

Her video soon went viral on social media with one user writing: “I laughed till I had tears. 'hum kutush kutush karke usko kaat dega.'“