‘Didi’s Hindi is a separate protest’: Twitter in splits over Mamata's 'kutush kutush' comment on CAA

While much of the Opposition has been MIA over the CAA-NRC protests, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition, slamming Modi and Shah.
She was at it again on Thursday where she mocked Shah and Modi.
She said that if the BJP thought it was a rock, then Banerjee and her ilk were like little rats which could nibble through the rocks.
Her video soon went viral on social media with one user writing: “I laughed till I had tears. 'hum kutush kutush karke usko kaat dega.'“
West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of opposing CAA and NRC, is scheduled to hold a protest meeting in minority-dominated Park Circus area.
Though several trains were cancelled in the Eastern Railway zone in wake of the violent protests in the state, services from Kolkata to north Bengal and Assam have partially resumed.
The state government on Thursday had given its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district.
The decision of restoring internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district would be taken later, officials said.
Over 600 people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in damaging public property and spreading rumours leading to law and order problems.
