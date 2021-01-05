West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee queues up for health card

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen standing in a queue along with other locals in the Kalighat area in South Kolkata to collect her ‘Swasthya Sathi’ smart card from a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) distribution centre.

Swasthya Sathi, a health insurance scheme launched by the ruling Trinamool Congress government, provides health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum to a family for secondary and tertiary care. Time and again the chief minister was heard saying that her health insurance scheme provides more cover than the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme of the BJP-led central government that Banerjee didn’t implement in West Bengal.

Ahead of Assembly poll, the Trinamool Congress govt has opened booths in the state to provide such smart cards of the schemes started by this govt through their public outreach programme ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at the doorstep).