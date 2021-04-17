'Didi is doing politics over deaths...': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee over leaked audio clip; Bengal CM wants CID probe

Kolkata: A day after BJP released an audio clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Asansol stated that the audio clip reveals the ‘cruelty’ and ‘appeasement’ politics of the TMC supremo.
“Mamata didi’s politics is not limited to just protests, but it has crossed a dangerous limit of vengeance. She wants to even politicise deaths like she has always done. The audiotape clearly shows how Didi is doing politics with her district president of Cooch Behar Partho Pratim Roy over the tragic death of five people, said Modi.
Meanwhile, the TMC supremo demanded a CID probe of hacking of her mobile phone.
“We want CID to probe this matter as my phone is being hacked and the BJP is purposely politicizing it. I will not leave the issue,” claimed the TMC Supremo urging that everyone in West Bengal's phone has been tapped.
A delegate of West Bengal BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer and demanded action against the incident, and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said that this audio clip was given to the saffron camp by someone within the Trinamool Congress.
Speaking about the rising pandemic in the country, Modi claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister never attended any video-conference called by the Prime Minister.
“In the last two meetings on the Covid-19 situation, all Chief Ministers came, but Didi didn’t. All CMs attended Niti Ayog’s governing council meeting, but Didi didn’t,” claimed the Prime Minister.
Rubbishing the claim of her absence in the meeting, Mamata Banerjee stated that due to the ongoing poll campaign the TMC supremo couldn’t attend the meet.
“The Prime Minister could have spoken with my health secretary or chief secretary. Since the poll is on I will have to campaign and just to make me skip a campaign he is asking me to attend the video-conference,” said Mamata Banerjee.
Stating that BJP had already won in the first four phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that after the remaining phases ‘didi-bhaipo’ will have to leave West Bengal.
“The TMC understood that they have lost half of the polls that are already over. The remaining four rounds of polling, didi-bhaipo will leave, it is clear. From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass bhaipo (nephew)’s cut money and syndicate will now be over,” mentioned the Prime Minister.
Countering the claim, the TMC Supremo said that didi will leave only when she wants and no one else can remove her.
“I will leave or die whenever I want and no one else can throw me out. The BJP is daydreaming of winning the polls,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.