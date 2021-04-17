'Didi is doing politics over deaths...': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee over leaked audio clip; Bengal CM wants CID probe

Kolkata: A day after BJP released an audio clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Asansol stated that the audio clip reveals the ‘cruelty’ and ‘appeasement’ politics of the TMC supremo.

“Mamata didi’s politics is not limited to just protests, but it has crossed a dangerous limit of vengeance. She wants to even politicise deaths like she has always done. The audiotape clearly shows how Didi is doing politics with her district president of Cooch Behar Partho Pratim Roy over the tragic death of five people, said Modi.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo demanded a CID probe of hacking of her mobile phone.

“We want CID to probe this matter as my phone is being hacked and the BJP is purposely politicizing it. I will not leave the issue,” claimed the TMC Supremo urging that everyone in West Bengal's phone has been tapped.