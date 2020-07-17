'Didi, how low will you stoop?': BJP MP Arjun Singh says WB Police want to ‘encounter’ him

Singh, who was known to be close to Mamata, was part of the Trinamool Congress(TMC) and the Bhatpara MLA before switching to the BJP camp before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Singh spoke about his interaction with the Police personnel saying, “I told them(Police)you cannot search the place on basis of information. You don’t have a warrant or proof. They said they cannot show me proof officially. You are talking to an MLA, you are coming into an MLA and MP’s house, you will search the house just like that? I cannot allow you.”

This is not the first time that Singh has made such allegations. On 14th May Singh wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhanker that under the instructions of Mamata, a senior Police officer and his 35 associates of Barrackpore Commissionerate had attempted to assassinate the BJP MP and his family members on the pretext of cross firing. Singh further alleged in May that police were trying to create an environment for an altercation with Singh’s security guard, which would lead to a scuffle and cross firing.