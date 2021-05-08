Didi: EC, BJP were hand in glove, rigged booths

Aritra Singha / Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed both the BJP and the EC for rigging booths during the recent Assembly election.

In a special Assembly session, the CM claimed without the EC help, the BJP would not have won even 30 seats. “The EC is there to ensure free and fair election, but this time they helped the BJP rig several booths for gaining seats. The average winning margin of TMC is 31,760 votes, which is the highest so far for any political party in the Assembly elections,” said Mamata.

Using Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s line, the TMC supremo compared the saffron camp with poisonous serpent, urging the BJP to accept their poll debacle.

Mamata alleged places where BJP won seats witnessed more violence and 99% of pictures and videos posted by BJP on violence are fake. “The BJP spoke of double-engine government but the Trinamool had done double century and the credit goes to women and first-time voters,” added she.

Claiming the BJP instead of spending money to campaign in Bengal, Mamata urged the Centre to start a universal vaccination. “Rs30,000 crore is nothing for the Centre. It should immediately roll out a policy to start mass vaccination. The Centre can spend money for a poll campaign but cannot allocate funds for vaccines and oxygen,” slammed the TMC supremo.

However, BJP leader Jai Prakash Majumdar said the polling was fair, that’s why TMC won 213 seats. “Those favouring her and her party are being overlooked by the TMC supremo. TMC’s landslide victory was possible due to EC. Moreover, the Central government is constantly looking for ways to send more vaccinations to the state,” added Majumdar.

BJP women meet Guv: State BJP women’s wing members visited the governor to submit a memo against the post-poll violence. “The aftermath of the poll led to rapes in the state. At places hooligans under the patronage of the ruling TMC entered BJP karyakarta’s house and broken and looted them. The Mahila Morcha wants legal action against the hooligans,” read the memo.