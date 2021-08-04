Didi dials PM as rain disrupts normal life in WB

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and called the flood-like situation in West Bengal a ‘man-made’ one.

After seeking cooperation of Narendra Modi over phone, Mamata again wrote a letter to Modi asking Centre’s intervention in informing Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) not to release water from the dams of Panchet, Tenughat and Maithon and also to seek West Bengal government’s permission before releasing water.

“River Damodar and Barakar system flow in West Bengal over an area of 10,000 sq km and recently there is low pressure and DVC had released over 2 lakh cusec of water, leading to flooding in many areas in Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore and Burdwans,” read the CM’s letter, which also mentioned that several people are displaced, affected and even lost their lives.

The PMO then took to Twitter and wrote, “PM @narendramodi spoke to WB CM@MamataOfficial on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. The PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and well-being of those in affected areas.”

Talking to Free Press Journal, DVC executive director Satyabrata Bandhopadyay said that DVC had informed the West Bengal government before releasing water.

“DVC had released only 49,000 cusec initially but Jharkhand started releasing water for which we had to release more water. DVC doesn’t decide on releasing water. We just open and close the gate and the decision is taken by ae committee, which also includes an engineer from West Bengal government,” mentioned Satyabrata.

Meanwhile, Mamata visited a flooded area in Howrah’s Amta and assured the affected people of all help.

“Owing to bad weather, I visited Amta by road. On Friday, if the situation is better, I will visit Khanakul. The TMC government will help all those who are affected,” said Mamata standing in knee deep water.

Notably, 11 places and several houses in Khanakul got immersed inside water.

TMC MP of Ghatal in Midnapore also visited the spot in a speed boat as all roads are waterlogged.

Meanwhile, due to low pressure in North Bay of Bengal, Gangetic Bengal and its adjoining areas will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days. On the first day, waterlogging was seen in Kolkata and its adjoining areas like North 24 Parganas, throwing normal life out of gear and in several places even public buses were seen submerged in water.