Did you know that the ventilators Trump promised to India cost a whopping Rs 192 million?

US President Donald Trump has promised India to send ventilators to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. But do you know how much does the ventilators he is sending us worth as of now?

Well, the United States is about to send 200 mobile ventilators cost Rs 192 million, reported Hindustan Times.

A government official told HT that the consignmnet will arrive by the end of the month or early June,

Further, the official also said that the ventilators cost $13,000 each (Rs 9.6 lakh at current rates) minus the transportation charges.

The total cost of the ventilators amounts to Rs 192 million or $ 2.6 million excluding the frieght charges

Earlier, last week, Trump had announced that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend".

Trump's announcement came in the wake of India's COVID-19 cases crossing 85,000 on Friday, surpassing China's count of 82,933 confirmed cases.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said.

Trump praised India and PM Modi and said "India has been so great and as you know your prime minister has been a very good friend of mine. I just got back a short while ago from India and we are very much together," the president said, referring to his visit to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra in February.