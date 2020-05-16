Did Rajinikanth’s 2007 film ‘Sivaji: The Boss’ predict PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package?

Helmed by S. Shankar, the film also starred Shriya Saran, Vivek and Nayanthara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a massive financial package to revive, reform and make the country self-reliant, while at the same time welcoming foreign capital and strengthening of supply chains.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi talked about new infrastructure and rational tax systems for a quantum leap of growth.

Besides, the Prime Minister announced stimulus measures which will take the total amount announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP.

According to the Prime Minister, it is now the time to make India self-sufficient in every way and every Indian should buy and promote local goods.

The PM said that the package will give emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws. The package will also focus on the farmers and the labourers who support the nation during the times of crisis.

The PM further said that the package will give rise to a rational tax system, strong financial system besides encouraging businesses and bringing in investments into India.