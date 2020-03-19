Did PM Modi's appeal to step out on Sunday to applaud healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients start in Europe?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a speech to India on how to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in panic worldwide. Termed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has affected 170-plus people in India. PM Modi said while India had tackled the situation well so far, it was still a grave moment, given that the pandemic hasn't come to an end.

While he addressed several key issues, PM Modi towards the end of his speech asked people to come out of their home and balconies on Sunday at 5 pm to applaud the tireless work done by doctors and hospital staff, as well as airport authorities during these trying times.

While the idea appears novel, it is not. On Tuesday, France 24 Channel reported how people across France gathered at their balconies and windows to clap for the country’s health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic as the country went into lockdown.

It's not just France, though, as #WeApplaud has become a trend across the world where people come out of their homes at a designated hour to applaud the work done by healthcare staff. Some of the videos have gone viral on Twitter

Here are some of them