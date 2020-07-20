Did not drop India from rail project: Iran

Tehran: Iran has denied it dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, saying “vested interests” were behind such reports. The Indian embassy in Iran stated Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra was invited by Saeed Rasouli, Dy Minister Roads and Head of Iran Railways, to review the ongoing co-operation on Chabahar-Zahedan railway. Rasouli stated “vested interests were behind recent reports Iran excluded India from Chabahar-Zahedan railway project”. Meanwhile, as Tehran’s relationship with Washington remains fidgety, it is walking a tightrope in its bilateral ties with the US’s rival, China and ally, India. Despite the US curbs, which has slowed down the pace of the development of the Chabahar port in Iran by India, Tehran and New Delhi on Sunday shipped Afghanistan’s first transit goods to China. Afghanistan’s transit cargo of dried fruit was sent from Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar to Indian port of Mundra, where it was unloaded and loaded on another ship for final destination, Tianjin Port in China, Iranian media reported.
