Did Kejriwal leak PM's Lockdown extension announcement? Twitter thinks so

India in currently under a 21-day lockdown period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the lockdown ends on April 14, many states have suggested that it be extended till the end of this month. Two states -- Punjab and Odisha have already extended it.

As per a tweet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Modi is of the same mind.

"PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown," he wrote on Twitter soon after a meeting between the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers.

And while this can be taken as official confirmation that the lockdown will indeed be extended, no official announcement from the Government of India has been made so far. And therein lies the rub. In fact, Government of India sources said that there was no address to the nation by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Twitterati believe that Kejriwal may just have stolen the Prime Minister's thunder, or at least his right to make the official announcement and impart brand new information.