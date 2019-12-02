Did he get it from WhatsApp University? Twitter reacts to Hegde's theory on Fadnavis

BJP leader Ananth K Hegde today sparked off a political controversy by stating that Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had utilised his 80 hour tenure to "move Rs 40,000-crore back to the Centre".
Later, Fadnavis refuted the claim as being preposterous and baseless.
Now, having watched the events unfold, Twitter cannot stop laughing. Apparently, something rather similar to what Hegde has said has been doing the rounds over WhatsApp for some time now.
As one social media user explained, this message had been around ever since Fadnavis resigned for the second time.
