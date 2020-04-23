Did Arnab Goswami stage the video claiming he was attacked hours before it was published online?

A number of people have alleged that television journalist Arnab Goswami had actually asked people to tweet about the incident where he and his wife were accosted by two individuals early Thursday and their car vandalised. Two people have been arrested in the incident after Goswami filed a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg police station.
Although Republic published the story at 3.02 am on Thursday, the channel had tweeted Arnab’s video at 1.47 am.
This prompted a number of people to question whether Arnab had staged the entire event. Some Congress users even shared screenshots, stating that the video had been shot at 8.17 pm on Wednesday, nearly four hours before the alleged incident took place.
Another user tweeted that Goswami created the video on April 22, edited it at 5 pm, the breaking story was first shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra at 1.05 am, following which Republic broke the story with a one-line tweet a minute later at 1.06am
However, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha had debunked the theory that the video was shot early. “This is wrong analysis. You cannot determine the original time of a video based on a video that is uploaded to Twitter because Twitter strips all the Metadata,” he tweeted.
We also checked on Facebook, and the social networking site, too, has scraped off a user’s metadata, which means it becomes impossible for anyone except the original source to tell you the actual time the video was posted.
Also, logically speaking, when these individuals have claimed that Goswami’s video was created at 5 pm or 8.17 pm, the second one seems more plausible given that the background would still show sunlight.
What is metadata?
As the Freedom of Press Foundation puts in in an article written by Harlo Holmes, the director of newsroom digital security, metadata is data about data. Metadata describes the 5Ws and 1H for every document, video, photo or sound clip.
While you experience metadata the same way as you can data, you can understand it by prying it
Incidentally, in 2016, while working for Times Now, Goswami had been provided Y-level security from the Central government.
With this security, Goswami gets round-the-clock protection from around 20 guards, including two personal security officers for close proximity security. The government provides security under four categories — ‘Z Plus’ (around 40 guards with two escort vehicles), ‘Z’ (around 30 guards with one escort vehicle), ‘Y’ (around 20 guards) and ‘X’ (four guards).
Goswami is not the first journalist to get security cover from the Centre. Before him, journalists such as Zee News’s Sudhir Chaudhary (’X’ category), Samachar Plus’s Umesh Kumar (’Y’ category) and Ashwini Kumar Chopra (’Z Plus’ category) have been provided security by the government.
