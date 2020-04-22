Dhruv Rathee trolled but what exactly is a Hindu atheist?

But who or what is a "practicing Hindu Atheist"?

Interestingly, Hindu atheism is not a new concept. A school of thought that has existed since 600 BCE, it has resonated with many influential people over the years, including Nobel Prize winning economist Amartya Sen and former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju.

Atheism, if one consults the dictionary, refers to a lack of belief in the existence of God(s). Hinduism consider atheism to be an acceptable concept, and there are several schools of thought in Hindu philosophy, both heterodox and otherwise. Essentially, one can identify with Hindu philosophy and yet not give it a religious spin.

To quote a 2006 interview with Amartya Sen, "In some ways people had got used to the idea that India was spiritual and religion-oriented. That gave a leg up to the religious interpretation of India, despite the fact that Sanskrit had a larger atheistic literature than exists in any other classical language."

If one looks at Vikram Sampath's biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he too is alleged to be an atheist. To quote from the overview of the book as posted by Penguin, he was "an alleged atheist and a staunch rationalist who opposed orthodox Hindu beliefs, encouraged inter-caste marriage and dining, and dismissed cow worship as mere superstition..."