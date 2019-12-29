'Dhoka, not dhanyawad rally': Manish Sisodia slams Centre for false promises on regularizing unauthorized colonies

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the Centre of lying over its promise of regularisation and transferring the ownership rights of houses in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

"BJP said they have regularized 1731 unauthorized colonies under PM- UDAY scheme. DDA website says these colonies won't be regularized under PM-UDAY scheme. They should, therefore, apologise to the people for lying," Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The AAP leader said that the 'Frequently Asked Questions' section of the DDA website on unauthorised colonies clearly states that 'neither regularization of unauthorised colonies nor the structures therein' is being done under the scheme.