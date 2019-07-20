Dharna in blackout

The government guest house in Mirzapur, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sitting on dharna, was hit by a power outage.

The Congress party workers with her alleged that the district administration was doing this to force her to leave the place. She was detained in Narayanpur by the police earlier in the day.

‘‘We are going to spend the night in the light of a candle. Congress workers all over are protesting against the manner in which Priyanka ji is being treated," said a party worker.

During the power cut, Priyanka was seen interacting with the people at the guest house in the glare of mobile phone lights. She was also seen taking selfies with some people.

She said earlier: "When the administration tells me why and on what basis I have been arrested, then I will decide about what I have to do next."