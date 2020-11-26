Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day here in Bhubaneswar.

"Under the guidance of BR Ambedkar, 71 years ago, India's Constitution was formed. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared this day as the Consitution Day. Today's day is a matter of great pride for all citizens," Pradhan told ANI.

He made these remarks after laying a wreath at the statue of Ambedkar here in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan tweeted: "On the occasion of 'Constitution Day' I laid a wreath at the statue of BR Ambedkar and paid homage." Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules.