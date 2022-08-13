Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur address Yuva Samvad 'India@2047' programme as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in New Delhi

Photo: PIB

Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur addressed Yuva Samvad “India@2047” in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that in the thousands of years of our history, our Yuva Shakti have taken lead in shaping the destiny of our country. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Baji Rout, Rani Gaidinliu and countless others like them inspired us and led from the front during their prime youth, he added. The Minister said that India is blessed with rich civilisational roots. The onus of taking this legacy ahead is on our spirited young demography.

He stated that in the 21st century, the responsibility of taking Indian values, ethos, knowledge and models to the world rests upon our youth. The spirit and sincerity with which our freedom fighters fought for our freedom, our youth today must also inculcate the same spirit and sincerity to take India to greater heights, especially in these 25 years of the Amrit Kaal. The world looks at India with great hope, he added.

Pradhan urged youth of the country that while they should be aware of their rights, they must also be mindful of their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. They must assume greater responsibilities for solving global problems, he added.

Pradhan stated that the talent, tenacity and spirit of our youth is inspiring and encouraging. He appreciated Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for organising Yuva Samvad, especially at such an important time when we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the 75th year of our independence. He hoped that these dialogues will create a positive vibe in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says youth is the engine which drives the nation towards success. Now it is the duty of our youth to guide the country towards the peak of success during Amrit Kaal. In Amrit Kaal, the youth must set Amrit Goals and discharge their duties with responsibility to achieve these Goals. Youth have to make largest contribution to nation building and make the country Vishwaguru, he added.

Thakur further said that the department of Youth Affairs will organize 750 Yuva Samvad programmes across the country right down to the grassroot level to give them a platform to express their views on various issues of National and International importance and to share their thoughts. The Minister said that four Es are central for growth and development of the youth in the country i.e. Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment. Highlighting the importance of volunteerism, the Minister said that every youth can render Yeoman’s service to the nation through volunteerism. Areas like energy and environment conservation, Fit India, swachh bharat, campaign against drug addiction, poshan abhiyan are some of the key areas in which the youth can make their valuable contribution.

Anurag Thakur urged the youth to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Tiranga is a symbol of unity of 130 crore Indians, the Minister said. He added that freedom fighters sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle but what is now required from youth is “Yogdaan not Balidaan” to make the country Vishwaguru.