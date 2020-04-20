Dharma before father's funeral: Yogi Adityanath won't perform father's last rites amid lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away on Monday morning at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to multiorgan failure. However, Adityanath said that he will not perform the last rites of his father and instead ensure enforcement of lockdown to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state.

