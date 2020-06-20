Dharamshala residents call for boycott of Chinese goods; burn effigy of Chinese president Xi Jinping

Locals in Dharamshala on Saturday burned an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, condemning the violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

People gathered at the State War Memorial along with the pictures of Indian soldiers. They paid homage to the Army personnel with flower petals and chanted slogans of "Indian Army Zindabad" (Long live India Army).

The locals also gave a call to boycott Chinese goods and raised slogans against Xi Jinping.

Similarly, on Wednesday, an angry mob burned photos of the Chinese President in Ahmedabad. An effigy of China was set on fire in Telangana and slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were raised.