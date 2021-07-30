Dhanbad judge’s death: SC seeks report from J’khand chief secy, DGP

New Delhi

Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of 'sad demise' of a judge in 'gruesome incident' of being allegedly mowed down by a vehicle while on morning jog on July 28 at Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and DGP on the probe into the incident.

While making it clear that proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the probe into the death of the judicial officer would continue, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the matter as incidents of attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity are happening across country.

The bench said that after taking into consideration the incidents of attacks against judicial officers, it thought it 'proper' to take suo motu cognizance of the matter as the issue required detailed examination.