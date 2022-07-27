DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags

Spicejet | FPJ

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, ordered budget carrier, SpiceJet to operate just 50 per cent of flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for the next eight weeks.

The directive comes after SpiceJet planes were involved in over eight technical malfunction incidents in just an 18-day period, starting June 19. The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the airline on July 6, stating that "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions" have resulted in degradation of safety margins.

The order reads, "Financial assessments carried out by DGCA in September 2021, have revealed that M/s SpiceJet is operating on cash carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs."

In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections & reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order: DGCA pic.twitter.com/nkeN4dVCBz — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

After three days of the notice, the regulator conducted spot checks on SpiceJet planes, which were completed on July 13. VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, recently told the Rajya Sabha, that the DGCA conducted 53 spot checks on over 48 SpiceJet planes between July 9 and July 13. He said the statutory body didn't find any major safety violations.