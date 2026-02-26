DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies | File photo

Mumbai: Passengers will now be able to cancel their flight tickets without any additional charges within 48 hours of booking according to the updated norms by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The new norms, to be effective from March 26, also mandate the airlines to provide free refunds to passengers in case of a medical emergency where the passenger or a co-passenger has to be hospitalised.

India’s aviation watchdog has updated its civil aviation requirements (CAR) regarding ticket refunds to strengthen passenger rights. The revised norms introduce a mandatory look-in window of 48 hours where passengers can cancel or amend their flight bookings without incurring any additional cancellation fees or change charges. While the norms prevent the airlines from charging any change fee, passengers will still be required to pay any difference in the prevailing fare if they reschedule to a more expensive flight.

To prevent misuse and ensure operational stability, this rule comes with a strict rider that the booking must be made at least seven days before departure for domestic flights and 15 days before departure for international flights. The CAR now mandates the airlines to issue refunds immediately in case of cash transactions, within seven days if paid by credit card and within 14 days if the ticket is booked through a travel agent or a portal, stating that “the onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives.”

The updated norms also bring much-needed clarity to cancellations caused by health crises. In the event of a medical emergency where the passenger or a family member on the same PNR is hospitalised, airlines are now mandated to provide either a full refund or a credit shell for future travel. It clarified that the option of holding the refund amount in a credit shell by the airlines shall be the prerogative of the passenger and not a default practice of the airline.

For other medical situations not involving hospitalisation, the DGCA has clarified that refunds will be processed based on a fitness-to-travel certificate, which must be vetted by an airline-appointed or DGCA-empanelled aerospace medicine specialist.

The regulator has tightened several other loopholes that previously led to passenger frustration, including name correction charges. According to them, airlines can no longer charge for correcting spelling errors in a passenger's name, provided the mistake is pointed out within 24 hours of booking made directly through the airline website. The DGCA has also mandated the airlines to refund all the statutory taxes and user development fee, airport development fee or passenger service fee in case of cancellation.

This overhaul follows a surge in complaints regarding the refund of tickets by airlines, stated DGCA. According to the regulator, a large number of complaints are received for delay in refund of unused tickets, the amount refunded by the airlines against cancelled tickets and policy of non-refund but adjust against tickets for future travel.

