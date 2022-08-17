e-Paper Get App

DGCA directs airlines to follow COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate, inside aircraft amid rise in infections

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
DGCA directs airlines to follow COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate, inside aircraft amid rise in infections | (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, airlines have been advised again to strictly comply with COVID-19 Protocols inside the Aircraft, said DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Tuesday has instructed all airlines to ensure that passengers are wearing masks properly throughout the journey and ensure proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms.

In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger, the instruction reads.

A senior DGCA official said that Covid cases are growing in the country and it is getting serious in view of this, they reiterated their instructions to the stakeholders on Tuesday.

"We will follow it up with random checks and in case of violation, tough action will be taken against concerned stakeholders," he said.

