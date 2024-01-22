 Devotee Suffers Heart Attack While Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, IAF Rapid Response Team Saves His Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDevotee Suffers Heart Attack While Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, IAF Rapid Response Team Saves His Life

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack While Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, IAF Rapid Response Team Saves His Life

A team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Mobile hospital in Ayodhya | PIB

Ayodhya, January 22: In a timely medical intervention, a mobile hospital of Indian Air Force's (IAF) rapid response team saved a devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple here on Monday. After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment, capitalising on the critical golden hour - the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event which is crucial for successful emergency treatment, a statement said.

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava's blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added. The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient's condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care, according to the statement.

Read Also
Prakash Raj Shares Video Of Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Church Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration, Asks...
article-image

2 Mobile Hospitals Deployed In Ayodhya

Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals under the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, according to a statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Sunday.

Read Also
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Wishes, Messages & Videos To Share On This Auspicious Day
article-image

These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Harni Lake Tragedy, Demands Action Report From Govt

Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Harni Lake Tragedy, Demands Action Report From Govt

Ahmedabad Cyber Police Arrests Eight For Online Gambling Through App

Ahmedabad Cyber Police Arrests Eight For Online Gambling Through App

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack While Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, IAF...

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack While Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya, IAF...

After Ram Temple, Ayodhya Mosque Construction Set For May 2024; Name 'Babri' To Be Discontinued

After Ram Temple, Ayodhya Mosque Construction Set For May 2024; Name 'Babri' To Be Discontinued

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Man Claims Of Quitting Job After Denied Leave On Historic Day