Devidas Saudagar, Bharat Sasane Among 2024 Sahitya Akademi Awardees

New Delhi: The Sahitya Akademi on Saturday announced the names of 23 writers for the prestigious Yuva Puraskar, including English writer K Vaishali, Hindi author Gaurav Pandey, and Marathi writer Devidas Saudagar who will receive the prestigious Yuva Puraskar across many languages.

Names Of Winners Announced By National Academy Of Letters

The National Academy of Letters also announced the names of 24 winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for 2024, including Bharat Sasane (Marathi).

The winner of the Yuva Puraskar in Sanskrit will be announced at a later date, the Akademi said.

The Yuva Puraskar has been awarded for 10 poetry books, seven collections of short stories, two collections of articles and one of essays, one novel, one book of ghazals, and one memoir.

The awardees are set to receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs50,000 at an awards ceremony later. K Vaishali will be honoured for her memoir Homeless: Growing up Lesbian and Dyslexic in India, while Gaurav Pandey won the prestigious award for his poetry collection Smritiyon Ke Beech Ghiri Hai Prithvi.

Names Of Other Winners Of Yuva Puraskar

The other winners of the Yuva Puraskar are Nayanjyoti Sarma (Assamese), Sutapa Chakraborty (Bengali), Self Made Rani Baro (Bodo), and Heena Choudhary (Dogri). Rinku Rathod (Gujarati), Shruti B R (Kannada), Mohd Ashraf Ziya (Kashmiri), Adwait Salgaonkar (Konkani), Rinki Jha Rishika (Maithili), and Shyamkrishnan R (Malayalam) are also among the winners.

Waikhom Chingkheinganba (Manipuri), Devidas Saudagar (Marathi), Suraj Chapagain (Nepali), Sanjay Kumar Panda (Odia), Randhir (Punjabi), Sonali Sutar (Rajasthani) have also been picked for the Yuva Puruskar.

The other winners are Anjan Karmakar (Santali), Geeta Pradeep Rupani (Sindhi), Lokesh Raghuraman (Tamil), Ramesh Karthik Nayak (Telugu) and Javed Amber Misbahi (Urdu).

About Bal Sahitya Puraskar

The Akademi has given the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for seven novels, six books of poetry, four stories, five short stories, one play, and one historical fiction.

The winners will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 at a function to be held later. The Akademi has picked English writer Nandini Sengupta for the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her historical fiction The Blue Horse and Other Amazing Animal Stories from Indian History and Devender Kumar's collection of children's stories 51 Baal Kahaniyan.

The other winners are Ranju Hazarika (Assamese), Dipanwita Roy (Bengali), Birgin Jekova Machahary (Bodo), Bishan Singh 'Dardi' (Dogri), Gira Pinakin Bhatt (Gujarati) and Krishnamurthy Biligere (Kannada). Muzaffar Hussain Dilbar (Kashmiri), Harsha Sadguru Shetye (Konkani), Narayangee (Maithili), Unni Ammayambalam (Malayalam), Kshetrimayun Subadani (Manipuri), Bharat Sasane (Marathi), Basanta Thapa (Nepali) and Manas Ranjan Samal (Odia) are also among the winners along with Kuldeep Singh Deep (Punjabi), Prahlad Singh 'Jhorda' (Rajasthani), Harshdev Madhav (Sanskrit), Dugal Tudu (Santali), Lal Hotchandani 'Lachaar' (Sindhi), Yuva Vasuki (Tamil), P Chandrashekhar Azad (Telugu) and Shamsul Islam Farooqi (Urdu).