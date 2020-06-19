Deve Gowda urges politicians to tone down 'nationalist rhetoric' amid rising tensions between India and China

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday urged the people and politicians to tone down "nationalist rhetoric” in the stand-off against China at the LAC. He also wanted a rethink on boycotting Chinese goods.

Amidst a huge cry on social media to boycott Chinese goods and products, he asked the government not to encourage any economic boycott since it will have deeper implications.

In a statement released on the India-China conflict, Gowda, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, said: "In order to ensure that we do not escalate matters, I sincerely urge that nationalist rhetoric should be toned down. This is not the time for a language of provocation and revenge. Media outlets spreading fake information and cheap rhetoric endanger the lives of our soldiers and diplomatic staff."

He asked the Centre to take steps to check "social media retribution" while also allowing for "critical mainstream opinions, analyses and reporting" on the issue.

His statement comes in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s meeting with opposition leaders.

He condemned the attempts to politicise the Indian army. "When they (Army) remain a professional force, they will advise the government of the day fearlessly and correctly. As we are on the topic of the armed forces, it is important to institute an enquiry on the deaths of soldiers in the Galwan Valley, and know exactly what led to the tragic event," the former PM said.

He called for the BJP-ruled central government to be transparent about the incident on the border with China.

"It is the duty of the political leadership to ensure that such anxiety is quelled with proper information. It is important to keep the nation informed at all times. Underplaying certain developments and overstating certain information may be a bad strategy in the long run," Deve Gowda said.