Despite Swamy's threat, Nadda retains Amit Malviya as IT Cell head in revamped BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had earlier this month issued an ultimatum to BJP president JP Nadda seeking party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya's sacking. He had given Nadda one-day to sack Malviya claiming that the BJP IT Cell had gone rogue.

"By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," Swamy had said on September 9.

This was a follow up on his September 7 tweet.

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," Swamy had said.

After one follower asked Swamy to ignore this, Swamy replied, "I am ignoring this but BJP must sack them. One Malviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan."

The BJP, however, paid no heed to his warnings and Nadda did not remove Malviya from the post. Now, he has again found a place in a revamped BJP team of Nadda.

Eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced a new team on Saturday. Malviya continues to hold the charge of IT Cell and Social Media.