'Despite having Z+ security...': TMC to hold silent march across West Bengal over alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Kolkata: At the time when political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reaching new heights, the TMC leaders have decided to hold a silent protest march across West Bengal on Friday to protest against the attack on their supremo.

Addressing a press conference TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that the TMC will protest across the state tying black cloth on their mouth and with black flags.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed P Nirajnayan, an IPS officer of 1987 batch as the new DG and IGP of West Bengal in place of Virendra. Soon after the change despite having Z+ category security, not a single police was seen near the CM. In order to protest the violent attack we will hold a silent protest rally on March 12 across the state,” added Chatterjee.