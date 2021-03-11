'Despite having Z+ security...': TMC to hold silent march across West Bengal over alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Kolkata: At the time when political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reaching new heights, the TMC leaders have decided to hold a silent protest march across West Bengal on Friday to protest against the attack on their supremo.
Addressing a press conference TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that the TMC will protest across the state tying black cloth on their mouth and with black flags.
“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed P Nirajnayan, an IPS officer of 1987 batch as the new DG and IGP of West Bengal in place of Virendra. Soon after the change despite having Z+ category security, not a single police was seen near the CM. In order to protest the violent attack we will hold a silent protest rally on March 12 across the state,” added Chatterjee.
Notably, soon after meeting with the accident TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stated that few people intentionally had banged her car’s door on her left leg near Reyapara area of Nandigram.
No sooner did the news of Mamata Banerjee sustaining injuries go viral than the Trinamool Congress supporters held agitation program across the state from March 10 late evening.
According to several BJP leaders and few eye-witnesses the Chief Minister got injured as her car banged against an iron pillar.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy showing the car of Mamata Banerjee stated that not a single dent was visible on the door.
“If the claims of BJP is true that the car banged against an iron pillar then the door of the car should have been damaged. But not a single mark is visible on the door. It is evident that someone has intentionally attacked the Chief Minister,” mentioned Roy adding that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a courtesy call to inquire about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s health.
