Despite clear video, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy denies shaming Samyukhtha Hegde for a sports bra

Read her full statement here:

Let's put the 4th Sept 2020 incident that involved over 100+ Residents, Me, Samyuktha Hegde and her 2 Friends to Rest. For last 24 hours a smear campaign was run on Social Media covering one side of the story and this is of Samyuktha.

So, here is my version that can be collaborated not on some victim claiming video but by real people on ground. I was called by the Walkers and Guard at Agara Lake saying that some 3 Girls have been playing music and dancing and there are complains daily why it is allowed in the Park when no other Park allows it, when the Guard called there was already shouting and screaming going on.

I went and met Samyuktha and 2 of her friends (I was not aware that she was some movie star, but that would not have changed much anyways) and told them that playing music and dancing is not allowed in the Park and they should respect the basic rules of any Park, I also gave an example of a friend who was doing some activity and was asked to leave as it was not permitted. At no point I made a reference to her attire, I called the two Guards and asked Samyuktha and 2 of her friends to apologize to them as they have abused and shouted at them for doing their job, Samyuktha and 2 of her friends told me that Guards also made some remarks, I told her that all the 3 apologize and he will also apologize for his mistake.

Then Samyuktha started screaming and creating a scene and her Friends started recording a video and I started calling the Police and took a picture and was recording a small video clip, Samyuktha friend who was in a Purple-Pink attire called me "Bloody Bitch" and yes that really upset me and I did want to slap her, but only confronted her for using abusive language and warned her. By then many in Public told them to apologize to me, which they did not and Samyuktha continued her video shooting on a monolog. May in Public objected to her recording them and she did not pay heed and continued creating her own story.

The 2 Friends became silent and it was just Samyuktha who was trying a new narrative that people were questioning her attire, she was instigating the Public with her comments and picked up fight with one of the Media persons too. She was having multiple arguments and was claiming victimhood on her video. There is a clear video of this episode till they were taken by the Police.

Police arrived and she has one more scuffle kind with another member of Public and in this entire episode I was talking to the Police and asked them to take her to the Station for Indecent Behavior and Creating Public Nuisance, and I not even once mentioned about her Attire even then. She herself took off her top and started a live video which was definitely objected by the Public and even Police were a bit confused how to act in that situation.

Yes, Agara Lake gate was locked as the Police did not want more Public to enter and as the Women Police came, they were taken to Police Station, I also went with few Residents to file a complaint on her.

This is the actual incident, Yes Samyuktha has used her Social Media accounts to run a Smear Campaign against ONLY me for some strange reason, when she had problems with everyone in Public.

Unlike Samyuktha I did not do any recording or go live as my objective was not to gain instant Publicity at her cost or anyone's cost, even though I knew she will play it all up in Social Media to her advantage and Truth will be overshadowed.

It's ridiculous to say that I was doing some "Moral Policing" when the fact remains that I also go for a Run wearing shorts and many who come to Agara Lake wear what they want without any dress code or restrictions.

Even if I am asked 100 times this is the sequence of the incident and at no point I commented on her Attire, and definitely felt it was totally unnecessary to pull out her t-shirt to do a live video. Yes, few in Public did complain to the Police that their behavior was not right and taking of the top in Public was not the decent thing to do to prove a point.

This was an avoidable incident if Samyuktha and her 2 Friends respected the basis rules of any Park and listened to the request of the Guard. Yes me losing temper when I was called a Bloody Bitch was indeed an error in Judgement which was used without context in the Smear Campaign against me, even then I regret to have lost my temper and got a bit emotional and tried to slap one of Samyuktha's friend who was in a Purple-Pink t-shirt even when I was provoked.

I was there as a Resident of the locality; this unfortunate incident has nothing to do with Indian National Congress and I take full responsibility of the incident, that should not have happened at all to begin with. I regret and apologize if I have hurt anyone in the process.

I thank my Friends and Well Wishers who have stood by me as they know my stand on Moral Policing and how I have always opposed it, this incident was more of the attitude, following rules and regards for others and less about attire, but unfortunately I could not put across all these points in the last 24 hours.

Hope this clears many doubts and puts the entire incident in context and to rest.

Regards, Kavitha Reddy