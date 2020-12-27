Despite appeal by Capt Amarinder Singh, 1,338 telecom towers disrupted in Punjab

Despite appeals by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, more than 1,338 telecom towers have been disrupted in Punjab affecting telecom services.

On December 25, Punjab Chief Minister's Office had issued an appeal to farmers not to disrupt telecom services in the state.

"Chief Minister @capt_amarinderSingh appeals to farmers not to disrupt state's telecom services & inconvenience citizens. Chief Minister urges them to show same restraint & discipline as they'd been exercising at Delhi border," Punjab CMO tweeted.