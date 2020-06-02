Despite 10 +ve cases, Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan is containment-free zone

Bhopal: In a surprising decision, despite 10 staffers from Raj Bhavan testing positive, the MP government has declared it containment free area. Experts see the decision in reference to long awaited expansion of Shivraj cabinet.

The district administration declared Raj Bhavan as Containment free area on Monday. In a sort of clarification by government, it says that all the 10 people infected by Covid-19 infection were undergoing treatment in hospitals. Members of other 10 families of the containment area have been transferred to the quarantine area.

Manohar Dubey , the secretary to Governor has informed that check up of 395 people of Raj Bhavan premises was conducted for coronavirus. In addition to the 10 positive cases received earlier, reports of all the remaining 385 cases have been found negative.

On the contrary, there are several areas in the state capital including Professors Colony- next to Raj Bhawan- which remains containment areas after a patient tested corona positive. Here also they were shifted to hospital but area was not declared containment free.

Political observers feel that the order was passed in haste in view of expansion of the Shivraj cabinet that was expected this week. Sources say that the swearing in ceremony could be organized at the Minto Hall opposite Governor House. Had the containment zone tag remained on- the swearing in ceremony could be in trouble.

Secretary to governor informed separate thermo scanning has been arranged at the entrance of the Raj Bhavan and at the entrance of Lal Kothi-main residence of governor.

Visitors are allowed to visit only after taking all precautions and following protocols such as keeping two yards distance, with masks and shoe covers on, sanitization and thermal screening etc.

After conducting the corona test of all the employees, only healthy employees have been accommodated in this area. Arrangement for the availability of car cade has also been ensured as per the requirement of the Governor.