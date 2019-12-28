Designated Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren says he wants books and not bouquets

Ranchi: Chief Minister designate of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on Friday requested his admirers to present him books and not bouquets.

In two tweets today, Soren said people were presenting him bouquets and flowers as greetings. He said that he regretted it and it pained him to see bouquets and flowers thrown on the roadside or in dustbins since he wouldn't be able to tend to them.

Hemant requested that people should instead present him books as gifts with their name and address. He would preserve the books in library to help others read them.

Hemant in another tweet asked the social activists and planners to bring in new projects on poverty alleviation.

He recalled two incidents in Jharkhand, one in Surguja and another in Mandar.

Hemant said the vacant looks in the eyes of a mother who told him his daughter , Santoshi died of starvation, crying "bhat,bhat( rice, rice)," still haunts him.

He recalled another incident in Mandar, where a labourer died of hunger as he was denied payment by MNRGEA officials.

Hemant Soren is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday.