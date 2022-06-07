Derogatory remarks against Prophet: I respect and accept party's decision, says former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | Twitter

Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, said that she respects the party's decision.

Speaking to TOI, she said, "I’ve practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept party's decision."





Meanwhile, All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The complainant is a concerned citizen and Maharashtra President of All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee. The complainant is filing this complaint against offences committed by the accused namely Nupur Sharma inciting hatred between religious communities, making extremely inflammatory, hurtful and false comments on the Holy Quran, Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) and faithful beliefs of the Muslim Community during a show on National Television, a clear attempt to incite communal disharmony, doing acts prejudicial to national integration as well issuing statement conducive to public mischief," the committee said in a complaint.

It further said, "The accused is a well-known BJP politician and national spokesperson named Nupur Sharma, residing at 5-8, Girdhar Apartment, Firozshah Road, New Delhi-110001, who had commented on Islam and its principles, the said speaker is clearly seen instigating hatred by saying words that have caused sentimental hurt to the Muslim Community." "She in the interview is clearly seen abusing Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and her comments can create communal tensions in the locality and the country. Accused used the National Television platform to speak such vile comments targeting the Muslim Communities of India. The Statements have been made with the intention of causing enmity, hatred and ill will in between religious communities and goes against the secular fabric," added the complaint.

Several cases have been registered against the suspended BJP leader under the same set of legal provisions. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action.

Last month, Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

Earlier on May 27, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debates on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to the suspended BJP spokesperson after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

(With inputs from agency)