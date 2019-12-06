'Der aaye durust aaye': Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad encounter

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who had earlier advocated public lynching of rapists, commenting on the Telangana police encounter in which the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed, said in Hindi, "der aaye durust aaye (better late than never)".

Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found.