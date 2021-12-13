'Deputy CM ko kuch bhi pata nahi': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams Renu Devi for opposing special status

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his deputy Renu Devi has no knowledge on special status demand for Bihar.

Nitish said, "Deputy chief minister does not know anything (deputy CM ko kuch bhi pata nahi hai)."

Reacting to Niti Aayog's report, Renu Devi had said: "Whatever development work is taking place in Bihar is due to the financial help of the Centre. The construction of six to eight lane roads is taking place in Bihar under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), colleges, hospitals are being built due to funds given by the central government and it is more than the funds allocated to a special status state."

On Saturday, planning minister, Vijendra Prasad Yadav had written a letter to NITI Ayog claiming Bihar fulfilled all the criteria set for grant of special status

Yadav is from JDU and Renu Devi from BJP. Renu Devi contradicted the claim of her cabinet colleague complelling the Chief Minister to intervene today and reiterated his long-standing demand for special status to Bihar.

Meanwhile, Nitish expressed concern over rising cases of COVID-19 cases in Patna and said in the last two days, many cases have been reported and the figure was a cause of anxiety. In Patna, even entire families have been found COVID-19 positive .

Chief minister said tests for Omicron would be conducted at Indira Gandhi Institute of medical sciences here as at present, samples are sent outside the state and reports are delayed.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:56 PM IST